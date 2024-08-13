Park National Corp OH Has $680,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,665 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $485,301,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,656.0% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 303,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,137,000 after acquiring an additional 292,768 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $122,938,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,643,000 after acquiring an additional 53,249 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $533.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $574.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $541.09 and a 200-day moving average of $535.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

