Park National Corp OH Has $893,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $185.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

