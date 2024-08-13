Park National Corp OH Lowers Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Kroger were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 255.6% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 101.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $34,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR stock opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $58.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.69%.

In other Kroger news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

