Park National Corp OH Purchases 1,543 Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,329,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,073,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,548,000 after acquiring an additional 242,833 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,448,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,934,000 after acquiring an additional 125,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,092,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Down 1.6 %

Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WOR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Worthington Enterprises Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

