Park National Corp OH Purchases 225 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $356.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $392.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.28.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

