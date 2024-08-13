Park National Corp OH Purchases 589 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $89.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.01. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $92.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $66,337.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,932.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at $213,335.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,932.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $218,668. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

