Park National Corp OH Sells 106 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.9 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $136.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $221.06 billion, a PE ratio of 201.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

