Park National Corp OH Sells 1,128 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 231,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,817,000 after buying an additional 58,625 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $627,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 13,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $189.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.