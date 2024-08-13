Park National Corp OH Sells 150 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 15,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $163.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.46 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,108 shares of company stock worth $25,464,954. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

