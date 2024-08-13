Park National Corp OH Sells 163 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

