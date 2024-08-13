Park National Corp OH Sells 180 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,566,055,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Salesforce by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $207,756,000 after purchasing an additional 194,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $251.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $243.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $352,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $29,585,731.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $352,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $29,585,731.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,042 shares of company stock worth $56,019,545. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

