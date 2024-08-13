Park National Corp OH Sells 225 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 300,456.3% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 105,510,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,439,190,000 after buying an additional 105,475,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $812,644,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,872,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $976,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729,145 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,069,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,318,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,225,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,911,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO opened at $81.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.42. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $73.98 and a 52-week high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $1.125 dividend. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BMO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMO

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.