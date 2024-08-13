Park National Corp OH Sells 275 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth $336,627,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 2,984.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,479,000 after purchasing an additional 424,831 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 25,909.0% during the fourth quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,040,000 after purchasing an additional 178,254 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,856,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,129,000 after purchasing an additional 121,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $19,375,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.43.

Shares of LECO opened at $187.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $261.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

