Park National Corp OH Sells 28 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,964,000 after purchasing an additional 497,535 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,037,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,740,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,738,000 after acquiring an additional 95,029 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 442.2% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,679,000 after acquiring an additional 648,198 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,073,000 after acquiring an additional 232,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Dbs Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,998.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,901.82 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,141.04 and a 1-year high of $1,909.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,664.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,625.12. The company has a market cap of $96.42 billion, a PE ratio of 85.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 45.61%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

