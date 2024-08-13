Park National Corp OH Sells 300 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 270.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HRB. Barrington Research increased their target price on H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,860,656.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

