Park National Corp OH Sells 367 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 435,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,084,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 57.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 39,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 25,203 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

DUK stock opened at $113.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $116.67.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

