Park National Corp OH Sells 587 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1,797.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 165,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 157,175 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 49,740 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,885,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 187,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $57.60.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. Mizuho increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.73.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

