Park National Corp OH Sells 728,435 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 76.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,508 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 728,435 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Ford Motor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 16,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 24,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Ford Motor Trading Down 2.2 %

F opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

