Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 12,500 shares traded.
Patriot Gold Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.
About Patriot Gold
Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moss Mine project comprising patented and unpatented mining claims located in Oatman District of Mohave County Arizona; and the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada.
