Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% during the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 50.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $228.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $229.65.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

