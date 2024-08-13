Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $176.38 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $139.32 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.61. The stock has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

