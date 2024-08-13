Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $262.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.51 and its 200 day moving average is $262.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $291.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

