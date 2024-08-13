Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYM opened at $137.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $634.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.61. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $119.22 and a 52-week high of $149.79.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.