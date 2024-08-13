Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,669 Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,363,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,977,000 after acquiring an additional 128,393 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,485,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,789,000 after purchasing an additional 35,722 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 653,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,406,000 after buying an additional 153,946 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 62,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,768.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,698 in the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $132.06 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $142.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.50. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $374.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

