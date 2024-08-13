Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hershey by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Hershey by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $198.67 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $224.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.47.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,723.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $867,450. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

