Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 114 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 526 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $530.93 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $530.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

