Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 1,639 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TAP opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.43. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $69.18.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.