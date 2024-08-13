Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 365 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 474,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,576,000 after purchasing an additional 32,390 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $48.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.36.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1549 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.