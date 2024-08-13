PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

PBF Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 41.5% annually over the last three years. PBF Energy has a payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PBF Energy to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF stock opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.78. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,478,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,004,098 shares in the company, valued at $706,260,844.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,448,100 shares of company stock valued at $106,825,157 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Recommended Stories

