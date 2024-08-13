Peabody Energy Co. (BTU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on September 4th

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the coal producer on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Peabody Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Peabody Energy to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24.

Several research firms have recently commented on BTU. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

