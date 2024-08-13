PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Raised to $20.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PENN has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.83.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $27.20.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. PENN Entertainment’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David A. Handler bought 40,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,743. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

