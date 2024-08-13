PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PFLT. StockNews.com cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $10.98 on Monday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $732.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $48.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Insider Activity at PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

In other news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,630 shares of company stock worth $142,920. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,151.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 698,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 642,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

