Peoples Bank KS Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Peoples Bank KS reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.0% of Peoples Bank KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 390.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 138,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,122.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 820,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,646,000 after acquiring an additional 795,488 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $206.19 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $217.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $592.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.66 and its 200 day moving average is $194.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,799 shares of company stock worth $2,963,721. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

