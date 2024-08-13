Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at UBS Group

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.14.

Permian Resources stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. Permian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 4.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Permian Resources will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

In other Permian Resources news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,683,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,315,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,088,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847,358 shares in the last quarter. OnyxPoint Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth $114,159,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,158,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 480.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,054,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

