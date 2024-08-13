Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ (PHAT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PHAT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT opened at $12.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $15.66.

In other news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $127,759.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,734.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $127,759.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,734.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 33,848 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $396,698.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 377,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,074 shares of company stock worth $575,147 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after buying an additional 180,325 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

