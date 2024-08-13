Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Given New $7.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Phunware Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. Phunware has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phunware will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phunware

Institutional Trading of Phunware

In other news, CEO Michael Snavely sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,143 shares in the company, valued at $108,540.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,500 shares of company stock worth $62,849. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phunware stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Phunware as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Featured Stories

