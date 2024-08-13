PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.21

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and traded as high as $7.31. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 61,240 shares traded.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PZC. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 5,134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 25,453 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 74,055 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.