PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.21

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and traded as high as $7.31. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 61,240 shares traded.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
