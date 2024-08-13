PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.24

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and traded as high as $9.35. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 37,753 shares trading hands.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46,301 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $973,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 100,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $348,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

