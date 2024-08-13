PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.24

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and traded as high as $9.35. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 37,753 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
