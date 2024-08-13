Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.13

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and traded as low as $8.42. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 260,075 shares traded.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3532 dividend. This is an increase from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

