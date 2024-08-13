Piper Sandler Boosts Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Price Target to $30.00

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MYGN

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

MYGN opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $28.90.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 30.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Myriad Genetics

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $83,487.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,978.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $1,880,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,728,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $83,487.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,705 shares in the company, valued at $808,978.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Myriad Genetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $850,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.