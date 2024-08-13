Piper Sandler Cuts Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $195.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Illumina from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Shares of ILMN opened at $124.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.77. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $179.44.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $3,091,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,267 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

