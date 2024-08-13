Piper Sandler Raises Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target to $53.00

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

Shares of DYN stock opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.32.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $77,403.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,332.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $66,942.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,994.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $77,403.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,332.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,133 shares of company stock worth $6,500,387 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

