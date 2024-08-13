Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $39.00.

COLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.86.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.98% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $674,279.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,207.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 56,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $1,930,301.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $674,279.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,476,207.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.