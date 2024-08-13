Piper Sandler Trims Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Target Price to $4.00

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AKYA. Morgan Stanley cut Akoya Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research cut Akoya Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akoya Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.56.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKYA opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Akoya Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 111.80% and a negative net margin of 72.68%. The firm had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 546.2% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 245,728 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 73,737 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 674,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 149,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.