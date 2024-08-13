Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.92

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.92 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 8.88 ($0.11). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 8.88 ($0.11), with a volume of 601,193 shares.

Plant Health Care Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -887.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Plant Health Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the yield and quality of crops, such as corn, soybeans, sugar cane, citrus, and rice, as well as fruits and vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plant Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plant Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.