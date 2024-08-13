Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Given New $38.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.86.

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 16.12 and a quick ratio of 16.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $19.62.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $88,503.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 94,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,148.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $88,503.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 94,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,148.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $126,131.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,596 shares of company stock worth $804,530 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,959,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,991,000 after buying an additional 173,172 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,047,000 after purchasing an additional 658,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,827,000 after purchasing an additional 412,486 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,097,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,149,000 after purchasing an additional 400,572 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,823,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,018,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

