Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.33.

Potbelly Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Potbelly stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $216.94 million, a P/E ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Potbelly had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Potbelly will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Nierenberg Investment Manageme acquired 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $154,868.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,561,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,340,340.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 71,780 shares of company stock worth $473,829. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Potbelly by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 152,200 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,820,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 208,170 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 177,100 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 28.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 243,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 54,667 shares in the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

