Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$47.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$43.28.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is 54.88%.
Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.
