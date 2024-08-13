PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $118.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.07 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.82. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

