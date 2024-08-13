Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given New C$129.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$129.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PBH. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$97.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$111.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$112.30.

TSE PBH opened at C$85.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.02. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$84.66 and a 52-week high of C$112.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$91.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$90.37.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C($0.04). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 4.9137555 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.62%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

